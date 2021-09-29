Margie Ann Wilborn Dobson
Margie Ann Wilborn Dobson, 75, of Wilkesboro, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at her home. Mrs. Dobson was born Feb. 27, 1946, in Wilkes County to Fowler Garfield and Alter Martin Wilborn. Margie was a member of Mountain Valley Missionary Baptist Church and attended Wings of Healing Tabernacle of Wilkesboro. Margie loved going to yard sales and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry Dobson; step-son, John Thomas; brothers, Garfield Wilborn Jr., JP Martin; sister, Ruth Wilborn; three step-grandchildren.www.journalpatriot.com
Comments / 0