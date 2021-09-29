Whistling humans may help us understand dolphins
Are you a good whistler? It’s not easy for some people to do while others have no problem whistling a tune. Whistling isn’t just a way to annoy people with a tune that gets stuck in their head. More than 80 different cultures use whistling to communicate across long distances, mostly in the mountains or forest. People developed this ability since whistles often carry farther and are easier to understand than shouting.billingsgazette.com
Comments / 0