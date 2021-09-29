Penn State Football: Defensive Lineman Hakeem Beamon ‘Unavailable’ This Season, James Franklin Says
Penn State interior defensive lineman Hakeem Beamon will not play this season for the Nittany Lions, according to coach James Franklin. “He’ll be unavailable this weekend and this season,” Franklin said on Wednesday evening following practice. “I think at practice, Hakeem loves football, at practice he’s always good because he loves football. But he’ll be unavailable this week and unavailable this season. So you guys don’t have to keep asking each week.”www.statecollege.com
