CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

Arrest Of Suspected Serial Killer Jason Thornburg In Fort Worth Could Be Answer To 4-Year Search For Missing Woman

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The arrest of an accused serial killed in Fort Worth could be an answer to a four-year search for a missing woman in New Mexico. Tanya Begay disappeared in March of 2017 while on a road trip with her boyfriend at the time, Jason Thornburg. Dallas...

hurst.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
DFW Community News

Van Horn Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Rapist Trying To Enter U.S. Illegally

VAN HORN, Texas – Van Horn Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted rapist who was trying to illegally enter the United States. He was one of 35 undocumented migrants arrested for illegally entering the country. Records checks revealed the undocumented migrant, a citizen of El Salvador, was convicted of second-degree felony rape. He was most recently removed from the United States in November of 2016, for a felony re-entry after deportation conviction.
VAN HORN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Euless, TX
City
Dallas, TX
State
New Mexico State
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
DFW Community News

What to Know About the Shooting at Timberview High School

Arlington police confirmed multiple people were wounded Wednesday morning in a shooting at Timberview High School in the Mansfield Independent School District. The shooting happened at about 9:15 Wednesday morning at Timberview, which is located in the 7700 block of South Watson Road in Arlington. Police said the incident started...
ARLINGTON, TX
DFW Community News

Texas Lawmakers React to School Shooting

Political leaders across Texas reacted after a shooting at Mansfield Timberview High School in Arlington left four people injured. Gov. Greg Abbott was on the border Wednesday, but he addressed the shooting there, and later in a statement, saying, "As law enforcement continues their investigation, our hearts go out to the victims of this senseless act of violence. Thank you to the law enforcement officers and first responders who arrived on the scene to help the victims and prevent further violence. I have spoken with the Mayor of Arlington and offered any assistance the state can provide, and I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to make state resources available to help bring the criminal to justice. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the victims, their families, and the entire Timberview High School community.”
TEXAS STATE
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
12K+
Followers
66K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy