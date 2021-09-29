Eye Level Learning Center to open new Frisco location
Eye Level Learning Center plans to open in October at 8949 Coit Road, Ste. 150, Frisco. Math and English tutoring will be available at the facility for children from kindergarten to ninth grade. Diagnostic tests to determine skill needs and one-on-one coaching are included in the curriculum. Eye Level Learning Center has additional locations in Frisco, Plano and Allen. 213-476-5849. www.myeyelevel.com/US/center/friscocentral.frisco.bubblelife.com
