CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frisco, TX

Eye Level Learning Center to open new Frisco location

By Matt Payne
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eye Level Learning Center plans to open in October at 8949 Coit Road, Ste. 150, Frisco. Math and English tutoring will be available at the facility for children from kindergarten to ninth grade. Diagnostic tests to determine skill needs and one-on-one coaching are included in the curriculum. Eye Level Learning Center has additional locations in Frisco, Plano and Allen. 213-476-5849. www.myeyelevel.com/US/center/friscocentral.

frisco.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
DFW Community News

Plano ISD has more than 1,100 students in its Virtual Academy

Around 2% of Plano ISD students are participating in a Virtual Academy pilot program this year. Assistant Superintendent Courtney Gober said class rosters, which were finalized in late September, showed 1,111 students in kindergarten through sixth grade were enrolled in the online learning option. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade...
PLANO, TX
DFW Community News

Children’s Health agreement supports Frisco ISD student athletes

Children’s Health Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine is now the primary sports affiliate of Frisco ISD, according to a district news release. The institute is providing nine athletic trainers at no cost to the district, the release said. Trainers will focus on caring for students involved in middle and high school athletics. They will also support the 21 athletic trainers employed by FISD. Athletic trainers specialize in the prevention, emergency care, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of injuries and sports-related illness.
FRISCO, TX
DFW Community News

Dog Training Elite set to open soon in Frisco

North Texas’ first Dog Training Elite center is expected to arrive in Frisco by the end of the year at 4747 4th Army Drive, Frisco. The center provides various training programs, including obedience, anxiety and aggression, therapy and service dog training. Group classes and personal protection programs are also offered.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
City
Frisco, TX
City
Plano, TX
Local
Texas Education
Frisco, TX
Education
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
12K+
Followers
66K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy