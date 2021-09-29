Eye Level Learning Center to open new Frisco location

Children’s Health Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine is now the primary sports affiliate of Frisco ISD, according to a district news release. The institute is providing nine athletic trainers at no cost to the district, the release said. Trainers will focus on caring for students involved in middle and high school athletics. They will also support the 21 athletic trainers employed by FISD. Athletic trainers specialize in the prevention, emergency care, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of injuries and sports-related illness.

FRISCO, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO