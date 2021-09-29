Sutton Stracke Reportedly Requested Security While Filming Real Housewives After Erika Jayne’s Threats

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans need to bow down to the queen that is Sutton Stracke . Sutton is giving us EVERYTHING this season, particularly when it comes to exposing Erika Jayne’s messy financial situation and divorce. If we didn’t have Sutton, Erika would apparently be skating right on by all of the rumors and allegations without one of her friends taking a pause.

Unlike her co-stars , Sutton isn’t afraid to fight with her words. She may be wary of hanging with Erika , particularly after the Ice Queen hissed threats at her at Kathy Hilton’s dinner party. But ask questions? She has no fear. Especially after she tried to extend her Southern hospitality to Erika by offering her a loan after her divorce . And look at the way she’s been treated since.

What Sutton is afraid of her not only the sanctity of her reputation but also her personal safety. A source told Hollywood Life that Sutton hired security after Erika started threatening her. “Sutton was afraid of Erika and the situation surrounding her,” the insider said. “So much that she requested security during the remainder of filming of RHOBH .” It’s unclear if Sutton had security on hand during some of her final scenes, or just during the upcoming 4-part reunion . Either way, she’s pulling a Gizelle Bryant and I’m not mad about it.

While the source says Sutton’s not seriously afraid of Erika , it was enough to “frighten” her and make her take extra precautions. It’s clear Erika’s posse will back her up no matter what. And even though Sutton has Garcelle Beauvais in her corner, I don’t blame her for having some extra backup on hand. And unlike Erika, Sutton can clearly afford it.

We know by now that the upcoming reunion is going to be hours’ worth of drama . Erika will either be HONESTLY owning it or continuing to tell her scary stories the entire time. And potentially we’ll get a cameo from Sutton’s bodyguard. Regardless, I’m here for queen Sutton to steal the show. She will not hesitate to go after Erika and her cronies. And Garcelle will be by her side to put Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley in their place. The dynamic duo RHOBH needed was Sutton and Garcelle. And I hope we never lose them.

