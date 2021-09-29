CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutton Stracke Reportedly Requested Security While Filming Real Housewives After Erika Jayne’s Threats

By Alex Darus
 7 days ago
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans need to bow down to the queen that is Sutton Stracke . Sutton is giving us EVERYTHING this season, particularly when it comes to exposing Erika Jayne’s messy financial situation and divorce. If we didn’t have Sutton, Erika would apparently be skating right on by all of the rumors and allegations without one of her friends taking a pause.

Unlike her co-stars , Sutton isn’t afraid to fight with her words. She may be wary of hanging with Erika , particularly after the Ice Queen hissed threats at her at Kathy Hilton’s dinner party. But ask questions? She has no fear. Especially after she tried to extend her Southern hospitality to Erika by offering her a loan after her divorce . And look at the way she’s been treated since.

What Sutton is afraid of her not only the sanctity of her reputation but also her personal safety. A source told Hollywood Life that Sutton hired security after Erika started threatening her. “Sutton was afraid of Erika and the situation surrounding her,” the insider said. “So much that she requested security during the remainder of filming of RHOBH .” It’s unclear if Sutton had security on hand during some of her final scenes, or just during the upcoming 4-part reunion . Either way, she’s pulling a Gizelle Bryant and I’m not mad about it.

RELATED: Sutton Stracke Says Erika Jayne Will Never Admit To Lying

While the source says Sutton’s not seriously afraid of Erika , it was enough to “frighten” her and make her take extra precautions. It’s clear Erika’s posse will back her up no matter what. And even though Sutton has Garcelle Beauvais in her corner, I don’t blame her for having some extra backup on hand. And unlike Erika, Sutton can clearly afford it.

We know by now that the upcoming reunion is going to be hours’ worth of drama . Erika will either be HONESTLY owning it or continuing to tell her scary stories the entire time. And potentially we’ll get a cameo from Sutton’s bodyguard. Regardless, I’m here for queen Sutton to steal the show. She will not hesitate to go after Erika and her cronies. And Garcelle will be by her side to put Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley in their place. The dynamic duo RHOBH needed was Sutton and Garcelle. And I hope we never lose them.

RELATED: Sutton Stracke Explains Why She Offered Erika Jayne A Loan

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED TO HEAR THE RUMOR THAT SUTTON HIRED SECURITY? DO YOU BLAME HER FOR BEING FRIGHTENED BY ERIKA AFTER WHAT WE’VE SEEN SO FAR THIS SEASON?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Sutton Stracke Reportedly Requested Security While Filming Real Housewives After Erika Jayne's Threats appeared first on Reality Tea .

Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Reportedly Fought With Erika Jayne During Real Housewives Reunion

Now that Bravo is teasing the season finale of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it’s time to gear up for what’s sure to be one of the most intense reunions in Bravo history. We already know it’s going to be a 4-part reunion, which Erika Jayne has no problem taking all the credit for. Taking […] The post Andy Cohen Reportedly Fought With Erika Jayne During Real Housewives Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Eileen Davidson Says It’s “Ugly” That Everyone Is “Jumping On The Bandwagon To Crucify” Erika Jayne

Lines continue to be drawn when it comes to Erika Jayne’s plight on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In the midst of some really unbelievable stories and contradictions, the cast has slowly started to catch on that Erika may not be telling the full truth. Maybe shedidn’t know about estranged husband Tom Girardi’s alleged embezzlement. […] The post Eileen Davidson Says It’s “Ugly” That Everyone Is “Jumping On The Bandwagon To Crucify” Erika Jayne appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
UPI News

Lisa Rinna says she was 'too cruel' to Denise Richards

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Lisa Rinna says she was "too cruel" to her longtime friend and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Denise Richards. The 58-year-old television personality discussed her treatment of Richards during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live. Richards left RHOBH after Season 10 following drama...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Says Cynthia Bailey “Drove A Lot Of The Story” On Real Housewives Of Atlanta

There were whispers that Real Housewives of Atlanta was getting a cast shake-up for Season 14, and that Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey would be leaving. Cynthia dropped plenty of hints that she was turning in her peach. On September 27, 2021, Cynthia made it official and announced that she was exiting the show. She […] The post Andy Cohen Says Cynthia Bailey “Drove A Lot Of The Story” On Real Housewives Of Atlanta appeared first on Reality Tea.
ATLANTA, GA
