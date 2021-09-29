CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Worth Watching: Soul-Searching on ‘The Conners,’ ‘Wonder Years’ Good Grief, ‘Nova’ Stirs the Pot on Cannabis, Another ‘Riverdale’ Musical

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Alexander guests on The Conners as Pastor Phil, who counsels Darlene in a time of spiritual crisis. ABC’s reimagined The Wonder Years follows up its strong pilot with a terrific episode in which young Dean’s heartbreak is mistaken for grief. PBS’ science series Nova tackles “The Cannabis Question.” The CW’s Riverdale takes its annual dip into musical theater by borrowing from the Pulitzer-winning Next to Normal.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

Ghosts Cast: Where You've Seen The CBS Sitcom Stars Before

Over the years, CBS has been home to classic sitcoms like I Love Lucy, M*A*S*H, and The Andy Griffith Show as well as modern gems including The Big Bang Theory. The network’s newest addition, Ghosts, could potentially continue that tradition of having fun and clever comedies that turn rising stars into household names.
TV SERIES
seattlepi.com

'The Wonder Years' Rewinds to 1968: Behind the Reboot's Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Inspired by the 1988 comedy of the same name, “The Wonder Years” rewinds to 1968 for a coming-of-age series starring Elisha “EJ” Williams as Dean Williams and Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams. Music plays a major role in show, seeing as the character of Dean’s dad is a working musician,...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

How to Watch 'The Wonder Years': Release Schedule, Where to Stream, and More

The Wonder Years was a brilliant, coming-of-age television sitcom that won awards and accolades when it originally aired in the 1980s. Since reboots are all the rage nowadays, The Wonder Years is returning to the small screen. The new The Wonder Years stars Dule Hill (Psych) and Saycon Sengblah (Respect)...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Spencer
Person
Nova
Person
Mädchen Amick
Person
Brandi Rhodes
Person
Sara Gilbert
TV Fanatic

Watch The Conners Online: Season 4 Episode 2

On The Conners Season 4 Episode 2, the tension continued to mount when he declined Darlene's proposal. Meanwhile, newly appointed City Councilman Don Blansky put Jackie in a tough position. Jackie and Neville were ready to launch their new and improved Lunch Box. Use the video above to watch The...
TV SERIES
Michigan Daily

‘The Wonder Years’ reboot and universality

The term “spin-off” can carry a negative connotation. When you hear it, you may think of cash-grab projects designed by Hollywood executives for the sole purpose of squeezing out as much money as possible from a well-known brand. “The Wonder Years” reboot straddles the line between a spin-off of the 1988 series and something entirely new. The most noticeable difference between the two coming-of-age dramatic comedies is that while the original focused on Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage, “The Princess Bride”) as he grew up in a white, suburban town in 1968, the reboot focuses on Dean Williams (Elisha Williams, “Danger Force”) and his middle-class African-American family in the same time period.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff ‘That ’90s Show’ With Kurtwood Smith & Debra Jo Rupp Ordered By Netflix

Netflix has given a formal series green light to That ’90s Show, a follow-up to Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner’s hit That ’70s Show. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will anchor the spinoff, reprising their respective roles as Red Forman and Kitty Forman. They will executive produce That ’90s Show alongside its creators, That ’70s Show alum Gregg Mettler — who serves as showrunner — Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, and their daughter Lindsay Turner. Set in Wisconsin in 1995, That ’90s Show follows Leia Forman, daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is visiting her grandparents...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverdale#Musical Theater#Soul#The Wonder Years#Network Tv#Reality Tv#Abc#Pbs#Cw#Snl#Cbs#Yale
CBS Tampa

‘I Hope People Laugh As Much As We Did Making It ‘: Asher Grodman On CBS’ Ghosts

(CBS Local)– This week, a brand new show is coming to CBS. On Thursday, October 7, a new single-camera comedy called “Ghosts” starring Utkarsh Ambudkar & Rose McIver premieres at 9pm EST/PST on CBS. The 30 minute comedy is about Samantha and Jay, who throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast. The only problem is that it’s inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home. Actor Asher Grodman plays one of the ghosts on the show named Trevor. The...
TV SERIES
CBS Tampa

WATCH: ‘Ghosts’ Come To CBS And Paramount+ Tonight At 9PM

(CBS) – Ghosts premieres tonight as CBS’ newest comedy starting at 9:00PM ET/PT with the first episode titled, “Hello!” Ghosts tells the story of Samantha and Jay, a couple who decide to throw caution and money to the wind to convert a rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast – only to find it’s inhabited by the many opinionated spirits of deceased residents who now call it home. Also, when Sam thinks she’s crazy because she continues to see the ghosts of Woodstone Manor, she tries to ignore them, making them even more determined to get her...
TV SERIES
TVLine

How Bull Wrote Out Benny in Season 6 Premiere After Freddy Rodriguez's Exit

The TAC team has lost another member. Three years after Bull wrote out hacker Cable McCrory (as a fatality in a bridge collapse), the CBS drama’s Season 6 premiere revealed that Benny Colón (played by original cast member Freddy Rodriguez) had also bid the team adieu, though on less tragic terms. “Benny is blissfully happy in Rome, singing ‘Mi Amore’ to his Italian bride,” Marrisa (Geneva Carr) reminded the gang at a karaoke bar, when some called for Benny’s channeling of Kenny Loggins. “True love won’t be denied,” Bull (Michael Weatherly) affirmed after Danny (Jaime Lee Kirchner) marveled that Benny had moved...
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Hamster?

“The Masked Singer” season 6 continues the twist of the Wildcards that was introduced last season. Six celebrities who aren’t part of the original line-up of 10 stars who comprised Group A and Group B get to jump into the competition after it has started. The first of these, the Hamster, appeared in night two of the super-sized premiere, which aired on FOX on September 23. He returned to compete again on episode 4 on October 6. The Hamster replaced the Octopus, who was bounced from the competition at the end of episode 1 on September 22. When he pulled off...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

Netflix's 'Ozark' Season 4 First Look Trailer Revealed With Premiere Details

Netflix's TUDUM: Global Fan Event has delivered some juicy sneak peeks for viewers on Saturday, and Jason Bateman offered fans of the acclaimed drama Ozark the first look at the fourth and final season. The chaos surrounding the Byrde family seemed to be as potent as ever in this first look teaser trailer. They also shared that the next season will premiere in two parts 2022.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Who is Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck married to?

Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck has been a regular face on screens for many years now, and is known for many iconic roles including Thomas Magnum in the '80s hit Magnum, P.I., Peter Mitchell in Three Men and a Baby - and, of course, Richard, Monica's much older boyfriend in Friends.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off Weight Loss While Getting A Pedicure With Mom Maria Shriver

Christopher Schwarzenegger showed off the results of his fitness journey while out with mom Maria Shriver in Los Angeles. See before and after photos. Christopher Schwarzenegger stepped out for a pedicure with his famous mom on October 5 and showed off his recent weight loss results. The 24-year-old son of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver looked slimmed down while at a nail salon in Los Angeles. He wore a dark t-shirt, shorts, and Adidas slides, as seen in photos HERE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Judge Judy Bailiff Petri Hawkins Breaks Silence on Being Booted After 25 Years

When Amazon's IMDb TV released the first trailer for Judge Judy Sheindlin's new series Judy Justice, fans were shocked to see that she had a new bailiff, Kevin Rasco. During the entire run of Judge Judy, Petri Hawkins Byrd served as Sheindlin's bailiff, so many expected him to return. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Byrd revealed that Sheindlin did not even ask him to join the new series.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy