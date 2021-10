The Phillies season came to an end with another loss in Miami to the Marlins on Sunday. It was an apropos way to go down in another season that will not result in postseason play, losing to the team that has constantly been a thorn in their side. Though they finished 6.5 games behind the Braves in the N.L. East, its their inability to win games against teams like Miami that has held them back in recent seasons.

