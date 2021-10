Sandra May Siron (80), longtime resident of Plummer and Rocky Point, passed away at Benewah Community Hospital on September 19, 2021. She was born to Wilhelm and Minnie (Pederson) Bergman on May 5, 1941, in Troy, Idaho. Sandy grew up in Moscow on a farm just outside of town, and graduated from Moscow High School with the class of 1958. In her younger days she played and was a state champion at Badminton and spent some time modeling.