Murphy Leads Ciattarelli with Pandemic as Major Issue, Stockton Poll Finds

‘I was dismayed to see that in New Jersey’s first governor’s debate, the words homeless or homelessness were not uttered once’. Last week, when walking from my hotel in downtown Seattle to get some air, I was struck by the cacophony of noise emanating not far from the Target near where I was staying for the annual political science conference I regularly attend. The sound was a mixture of music, yelling, and something akin to revelry, but far more off-putting. Assuming I was happening upon a nightclub scene, I was surprised and dismayed to see a throng of humanity — homeless men and women, milling about, opposite a quiet commercial street. It was the beginning of a melancholic assortment of sights from a great American city: A friend and I both saw people shooting up heroin in broad daylight on different occasions, and we swapped stories of the bleak and inhumane sights we encountered over the weekend in America’s Emerald City.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO