Public Health

Murphy Leads Ciattarelli with Pandemic as Major Issue, Stockton Poll Finds

By Press Release
Cape May County Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGALLOWAY TOWNSHIP - Incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, buoyed by support for his Covid policies, leads Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli by nine percentage points, according to a Stockton University poll released Sept. 29. According to a release from the university, Murphy, however, reaches only the 50% mark, leading Ciattarelli 50%-41%,...

