Who's eligible for Pfizer COVID vaccine booster shots? And who's getting them?
Booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer are available statewide at pharmacies, clinics and health care providers, according to the state health department. Only people who received a two-dose series of the Pfizer vaccine are eligible to receive the Pfizer booster shot. CDC Director Rochelle Wolensky said a decision is coming on whether to allow people to “mix and match” COVID-19 vaccine series with booster shots, reports the McClatchy DC Bureau.www.postregister.com
Comments / 0