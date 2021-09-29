CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Doerr's novel 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' is brilliant, magical getaway

By Gail Pennington Special to the Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 8 days ago

Anthony Doerr is not just a master of storytelling. He is, arguably, a magician. Doerr, who won the Pulitzer Prize in 2014 for his unforgettable World War II saga “All the Light We Cannot See,” is back with the brilliant, almost indescribable “Cloud Cuckoo Land.”. This is an epic on...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The New Yorker

Anthony Doerr’s Optimism Engine

A curious coincidence, of the kind favored by certain novelists, occurred in 2014 and 2015, when both the Pulitzer Prize for fiction and the Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction were awarded in consecutive years to Donna Tartt, for “The Goldfinch,” and Anthony Doerr, for “All the Light We Cannot See.” These novels, enormous best-sellers, are essentially children’s tales for grownups, and feature teen-age protagonists. In both books, the teen-ager possesses a rare object that has been removed from a great museum; the subsequent adventures of the object are inextricable from the adventures of the protagonist. In “The Goldfinch,” the object is an exquisite seventeenth-century painting, which thirteen-year-old Theo Decker has stolen from the Metropolitan Museum. In “All the Light We Cannot See,” Marie-Laure LeBlanc, sixteen years old and blind, ends up as the surviving guardian of a hundred-and-thirty-three-carat diamond known as the Sea of Flames, which once sat in a vault in the Museum of National History in Paris. As the Nazis closed in on the city, Marie-Laure and her father, who worked at the museum, fled with the gem to Saint-Malo.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Doerr
Person
Liane Moriarty
Telegraph

Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr review: the Pulitzer-winner's sugary romance jumps from ancient Greece to Constantinople

Certain novels are like conspiracy theories: they weave their way through history, suggesting a secret logic is there to be found. This is how Anthony Doerr’s third novel moves – back and forth in time, linking its characters patiently. We have, in the 15th century, a boy and a girl at Constantinople’s fall; in the present day, a teenage killer and an elderly man at an Idaho library; in the nearish future, on a spaceship, a child who fears she’s the last living human being. All encounter, and have their lives changed and connected by, an ancient Greek tale of a shepherd who embarks on a fantastical quest.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Parade

Anthony Doerr Revels in the Uplifting Messages of Stories in His New Epic Cloud Cuckoo Land

Anthony Doerr, the Pulitzer Prize–winning author of All the Light We Cannot See, returns with Cloud Cuckoo Land (Scribner), about characters united by a long-lost ancient Greek manuscript through an epic mingling of time frames—15th-century Constantinople, present-day Idaho and a spaceship in the not-too-distant future. Here, he shares why he likes blending worlds and what he’s reading this fall.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Groff, Doerr are among National Book Award finalists

Lauren Groff is a National Book Award finalist for her third consecutive book, nominated in the fiction category Tuesday for her historical novel “Matrix.” Anthony Doerr's multi-generational epic “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” his first work since the Pulitzer Prize-winning “All the Light We Cannot See," also made the list. Groff, a finalist in 2015 for her marital saga “Fates and Furies” and in 2018 for her story collection “Florida,” joins an elite group of authors including Vladimir Nabokov and Rachel Carson who have been cited for three books in a row. The other fiction finalists announced Tuesday are Laird Hunt's...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Cuckoo Land#Turkish#Greek
nyjournalofbooks.com

Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth: A Novel

“The writing alone is a wonder and a fitting coda for the career of this great writer who led the parade of extremely talented writers coming out of post-independence Nigeria.”. At age 87, Akinwande Oluwole Soyinka, the prolific Nigerian writer and winner of the 1986 Nobel Prize in Literature, has...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Ilana Quinn

The Actress Who Became a Nun

On February 26, 2012, an unlikely figure appeared at the annual 84th Academy Awards. Amid the crisp tuxedos and sequin evening gowns stood a 73-year-old Roman Catholic Benedictine nun wearing a modest habit, complete with a dark veil and wimple. She walked down the famous red carpet surrounded by acclaimed celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt, pausing once or twice for interviews with stunned onlookers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

HBO Acquires Barry Levinson’s ‘The Survivor,’ Starring Ben Foster

HBO Films has acquired the North American rights to “The Survivor,” a Harry Haft biopic produced and directed by Academy Award winner Barry Levinson. The deal comes after the film premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival in September. Based on Alan Haft’s book “Harry Haft: Survivor of Auschwitz, Challenger of Rocky Marciano,” “The Survivor” stars Ben Foster (“Leave No Trace,” “Hell or High Water”) as Haft, an escaped Auschwitz prisoner who is forced to perform in boxing matches by his captor before moving to New York and using his boxing skills to help find the woman he loves. Along with...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Variety

Emma Stone’s Fruit Tree, A24 to Develop ‘Flicker in the Dark’ Series at HBO Max (EXCLUSIVE)

HBO Max is developing a series adaptation of the upcoming Stacy Willingham novel “A Flicker in the Dark” that hails from Emma Stone and Dave McCary’s Fruit Tree and A24, Variety has learned exclusively. The novel is slated for publication in the U.S. in January 2022 with rights sold into 17 foreign markets to date. Willingham’s debut novel follows Chloe Davis, who was shocked to discover at 12 years old that her own father confessed to the murder of six teenage girls in their small Louisiana town. 20 years later, Chloe is a psychologist in Baton Rouge whose life begins to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Hamlet review, Young Vic: Cush Jumbo is let down by a curiously muddled production

When one Hamlet ends, another begins. The ubiquitous role, most recently taken on (for a second time) by Ian McKellen over the summer, now falls to Cush Jumbo. Her long-awaited take on the Danish prince finally arrives at the Young Vic after multiple pandemic-related delays, in a production directed by The Good Fight star’s longtime collaborator, Greg Hersov.Her Hamlet is a man out of time: smart, lean and cool, occasionally whipped into feverish excitement, haunted by his task to kill his uncle, and with flashes of blackly comic timing. It is unfortunate, then, that these glimmers of excellence are let...
MOVIES
Variety

Bruce Springsteen Reads From ‘Grapes of Wrath’ in Prologue to Migrants Odyssey Doc ‘Ants’ – Watch Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

When Bruce Springsteen recorded his 1995 album “The Ghost of Tom Joad,” the Boss admitted he hadn’t read John Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath” — of which Tom Joad is the protagonist — until after the album’s release. Looking to perhaps remedy that oversight, Springsteen has agreed to read soulfully from “The Grapes of Wrath” for an upcoming doc titled “Ants,” about the plight of migrants crossing from Africa and Asia into Europe, directed by Italian journalist and filmmaker Valerio Nicolosi. When Italian indie film producer Davide Azzolini reached out to Springsteen through his manager Jon Landau, asking him to read...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy