Ohio State

What We Learned: Takeaways from Ohio’s 35-6 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats

By Keith Gregorski
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who has watched the Bobcats’ games this season knows we did not learn a lot about Ohio (0-4) versus Northwestern. Many of the issues in the first three weeks resurfaced to foil any possibility of waving the ‘pirate flag’ in victory versus the Wildcats: penalties, missed tackles, injuries, run defense, offensive inconsistency, and special teams miscues continued to affect the Bobcats on Saturday afternoon.

