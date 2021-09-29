What We Learned: Takeaways from Ohio’s 35-6 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats
Anyone who has watched the Bobcats’ games this season knows we did not learn a lot about Ohio (0-4) versus Northwestern. Many of the issues in the first three weeks resurfaced to foil any possibility of waving the ‘pirate flag’ in victory versus the Wildcats: penalties, missed tackles, injuries, run defense, offensive inconsistency, and special teams miscues continued to affect the Bobcats on Saturday afternoon.www.hustlebelt.com
Comments / 0