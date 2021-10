“In the past month, we’ve removed five carcasses from our property, and then I was out kayaking and saw three really ripe ones in the slough,” said Sally Grant. “I know of at least five other deer on Round Lake Road that have died recently. Down the road this morning, there was a buck trying to get through the fence, it was all hunched up and on its way out. What a way to go.”

SAINT MARIES, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO