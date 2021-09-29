Wellness Day 2021
On September 12, 2021 at the Tribute Beauty Lounge, the American Cancer Society and Circle of Hope teamed up to help Santa Clarita residents living with cancer and cancer survivors to feel pampered by getting their hair and nails done, have a massage, win raffle prizes, make a flower arrangement and a go home with a swag bag. It was a wonderful day, everyone had a smile on their face the whole day. It was great to see practitioners donate their time for such a worthwhile cause. For more information about American Cancer Society go to www.cancer.org and for Circle of Hope go to www.circleofhopeinc.org.santaclaritamagazine.com
Comments / 0