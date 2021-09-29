June Louise Sheppard was born on May 20, 1955 in Moscow to Carl “Slim” Sheppard and Virginia Stone Sheppard. Being as the supposed due date was in June – hence her name. June’s early years were spent on the family farm on Sheep Creek south of Tensed. These were the happiest days of her life. Though mostly quiet, she could talk for hours about the house her dad built, the pine dresser her dad made out of lumber sawed on the farm, the livestock, the dog saving her from a bull, etc.