Obituaries

June Louise Sheppard

Saint Maries Gazette-Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune Louise Sheppard was born on May 20, 1955 in Moscow to Carl “Slim” Sheppard and Virginia Stone Sheppard. Being as the supposed due date was in June – hence her name. June’s early years were spent on the family farm on Sheep Creek south of Tensed. These were the happiest days of her life. Though mostly quiet, she could talk for hours about the house her dad built, the pine dresser her dad made out of lumber sawed on the farm, the livestock, the dog saving her from a bull, etc.

Saint Maries Gazette-Record

Q&A with Marlow and Beverly Thompson

What’s your favorite thing about life in Benewah County?. Quiet country living. We can enclose ourselves in our own space, and we appreciate the beautiful trees and croplands. What was your first date?. The Blackwood Brothers Gospel Quartet at the Moore Theater in Seattle in November 1959. We were both...
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID

