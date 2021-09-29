CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Christopher Daniels Was Bummed About Playing Suicide Character

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Daniels enjoyed a fruitful career in the ring, but he didn’t love every idea pitched to him. He played the Suicide character in TNA during a time, but that was not a highlight of his career. He certainly didn’t like the idea of putting on a mask and hiding the character he already built.

TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Victoria Flips The Script On Ashland, Going Full Force With Wedding?

The Y&R spoilers for the week of October 4, 2021, show that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) switches her attitude. The couple travels to Tuscany, Italy, but she doesn’t look too certain about wanting to marry Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi). Then she’ll flip the script and want to get it done as soon as possible. Maybe it’s the romantic city that has her catching feelings all over again.
TV SERIES
