Christopher Daniels Was Bummed About Playing Suicide Character

The latest episode of “Being the Elite’ featured Christopher Daniels, as he “teased” a return to AEW in the near future. Here is a full episode recap below:. * We start off with video of the Young Bucks doing damage to Christopher Daniels in his last tag team match alongside Frankie Kazarian, with Daniels talking about how when you go to war, you know that there will be trauma that causes wounds. And while some wounds heal, others become scars that remind you of your mistakes. Daniels says that he had a plan, but it failed. He let Kazarian down and gambled everything, but lost it all. And now, he’s all alone. We see him in the gym with a Fallen Angel shirt working out. He says no goal, no team, and no cause other than the right to keep fighting. So he fights, and since he lost it all he has nothing left to lose. After 28 years, what he thought was the end might truly be a new beginning.

