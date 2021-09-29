CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

LETTER: Help me stay alive, please

 7 days ago

EDITOR: The way I see it, some people are out to kill me. I am 75 years old. I’ve had two doses of Pfizer vaccine. If a booster shot becomes available I will gladly take that, too. Yet if COVID continues to evolve through the unvaccinated, it may become something that will override the vaccines I have and I will be dead. I am sure that the unvaccinated will give many reasons for not taking the shot. Perhaps they feel heroic or, like James Bond, never get touched by a bullet. Or they are paranoid about anything medical or scientific. Whatever the reason, the end result may be that by their inaction, they are killing a 75-year-old man or somebody like me.

