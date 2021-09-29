LETTER: Help me stay alive, please

Since you chose to not get vaccinated against COVID-19, please DON’T go to the hospital for a cold, flu or whatever is causing your shortness of breath, blue face, dry cough, fever and so forth. You had your reasons for not getting vaccinated — you should stick with those ideologies for help and not call 911 for the medical profession you don’t believe in. Keep in mind that going to the hospital is submitting to a “social scientific medicine” protocol. You won’t be treated as a self-made liberated capitalist — instead evil social protocols will be employed to determine “if and/or when” a doctor will tend to you (since "crisis standards of care" has been activated allowing health care rationing). Furthermore, you will be giving valuable data to your opposition leaders. They will be able to obtain information like “96% of ICU hospital patients treated for COVID-19 Delta variant are unvaccinated” — which may be used in the next election. They may even collect local data to refute the profound statistics of Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin for her recent pronouncements about death rates of vaccinated people from a British study. Finally, to call 911—if unvaccinated—is to demonstrate hypocrisy. Do you want Idaho to be known as the state of “unvaccinated hypocrites?” If not, repent and get vaccinated or else keep your illness or death private; do not become a statistical data point by going to the hospital.

IDAHO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO