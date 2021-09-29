CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashland, WI

Athletes remind us to stay present

APG of Wisconsin
 7 days ago

Two weeks ago, I was reviewing terrific responses to questions I have posed to students and adults whom I have interviewed recently. Ashland volleyball player Grace Moravchik, just a junior, provided some excellent advice for people of any age: “Don’t get caught up stressing about what your future holds, and live in the moment,” Grace said. “You’re right in the middle of what you used to look forward to. Whatever happens, happens.” A person of faith, Grace added “Trust in God and what he has planned for you.” Non-secular and secular alike, there is much we can draw from Grace’s appeal to be in the present moment via sports and/or some other means. Which brings me to the passing of time, and the timelessness of wisdom.

www.apg-wi.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVQ

‘Stay in the Game’ COVID vaccine promotion targets teenage athletes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Primary Care Association is launching a new digital advertising campaign to encourage high school student-athletes to get their COVID-19 vaccination. “Stay in the Game” highlights the importance of getting the safe and effective vaccine so high school sports events can go on as scheduled.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Montana Standard

Help us pick the 406 MT Sports Athletes of the Month

The opportunity is here to ask for your help in recognizing some of Montana's most extraordinary athletes. Each month, we choose the top male and female athletes in the state to honor as the 406 MT Sports Athletes of the Month, but we want to hear from you first. Who...
MONTANA STATE
WTVW

US athlete hopes switch to skiing leads to trip to Beijing

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Karenna Elliott loves to flip. It’s why she competed in trampoline gymnastics growing up. But in 2014, everything changed at a competition. “The guy who recruited me worked for the ski team and he just came up to me after competition and was like hey, do you know how to ski? And I was just kind of like, skiing?! I don’t know what that is,” said Karenna.
CINCINNATI, OH
APG of Wisconsin

AHS grad holds local WhistleStop record

From excelling as a multi-sport student athlete and 2004 graduate of Ashland High School to becoming a doctor of pharmacy and current CEO of Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and Water's Edge Senior Living Center, Luke Beirl — the WhistleStop marathon’s record-holder for the fastest time by a Bay-Area runner — has followed a path of achievement one might expect.
HAYWARD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Ashland, WI
Sports
City
Ashland, WI
miltontimes.com

With the Athletes

It was hard to hear that Jake Thibeault, a well known Milton Academy boys hockey player who is a senior at the Academy, was injured. Jake, who hails from western Massachusetts, was injured at a non league game right in front of his father, Mike. Mike said that it was a legitimate hit but it sent his son into the sideboards.
MILTON, MA
APG of Wisconsin

Danspired aims to inspire students to dance

Angelica Greenwold was an instructor at a dance studio. After working up a routine with Krista Hanson, the parent of a dance student, the instructor jokingly said they should start up their own studio. “I took her seriously,” said Hanson, who came up with the name Danspired, a studio that...
THEATER & DANCE
APG of Wisconsin

Ashland preps for WhistleStop's return

After a year’s absence, the WhistleStop marathon and half-marathon have returned to northern Wisconsin. Following cancellation of the event for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two fall running events, along with the companion Crusin the Corridor 5K and 10K runs, will come back to Ashland Saturday with full slates of runners in four races.
ASHLAND, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Volleyball
APG of Wisconsin

Pet of the Week

Happy October, everyone! It’s me, Chantilly Lace, here to help you celebrate International Black Cat Awareness Month with the top three reasons why black cats are the best. The first reason is obvious from this classy photo of me playing my favorite game called Where is the kitty? Yep, reason No. 1 is: Black cats can hide just about anywhere. That famous philosopher Confucious put it best when he said, “The hardest thing of all is to find a black cat in a dark room, especially if there is no cat.” Now that was a guy who really understood cats! In fact, many people consciously choose to wear black because of its power to hide.
PETS
APG of Wisconsin

Midgets bounce back to finish second at Winter

The Butternut High School volleyball team got off to a rocky start in Saturday’s Winter Volleyball Tournament but rebounded in bracket play to finish second. “We had a bit of a Cinderella story at the Winter Volleyball Tournament,” Midgets Coach Kim Bortz said. “Besides ourselves and Winter, South Shore, Cornell, LCO (Lac Courte Oreilles), Flambeau and Frederic were there. We lost every one of our pool matches in three sets, going into bracket play in last place.”
BUTTERNUT, WI
APG of Wisconsin

Hayward Muskies Inc. tourney draws 441 anglers

After a year without a fall tournament in 2020, the Hayward Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc. hosted 441 avid musky hunters over the Oct. 1-3, 2021 weekend on 17 area lakes and flowages. This year’s tournament saw 48 different anglers catch and release 56 muskies 34 inches or larger. The...
HAYWARD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
APG of Wisconsin

Makiiy Louis Diver “Negweyaab”

Makiiy Louis Diver “Negweyaab”, age 16, of Shakopee, MN, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side, Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Minneapolis Children’s Hospital. He was born October 20, 2004 in Ashland, the son of Beneshii “Nashie” Bigboy and Stuart Diver. Traditional services led by Waawaakeyaash...
SHAKOPEE, MN
APG of Wisconsin

Northland to host wolf-awareness events

Suzanne Asha Stone, co-founder of the Wood River Wolf Project and senior northwest representative for Defenders of Wildlife, will be the keynote speaker for the 2021 Wolf Awareness Week, slated for Oct. 17–23. Sponsored by the Timber Wolf Alliance at Northland College, presentations throughout the week, including Stone’s keynote talk,...
ANIMALS
APG of Wisconsin

Mountain bikers to race in Telemark Ascent

The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation will host its second annual Telemark Ascent mountain bike races Saturday, Oct. 9, on some of the best trails surrounding Mount Telemark. There will be races of one and three laps on an 11-mile course, featuring some major elevation gain (1,300 feet per lap) and...
CYCLING
APG of Wisconsin

Hayward Comp bike team rides in two races

The Wisconsin High School Cycling League is back racing after a canceled 2020 season due to COVID. The Hayward Composite Mountain Bike Team was excited to get back to racing as 27 high school and middle school team members participated in their third race of the season Sunday, Oct. 3, at Nine Mile Recreation Area in Wausau.
HAYWARD, WI
WAVY News 10

US athlete hopes switch to skiing leads to trip to Beijing

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Karenna Elliott loves to flip. It’s why she competed in trampoline gymnastics growing up. But in 2014, everything changed at a competition. “The guy who recruited me worked for the ski team and he just came up to me after competition and was like hey, do you know how to ski? And I was just kind of like, skiing?! I don’t know what that is,” said Karenna.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy