Athletes remind us to stay present

Two weeks ago, I was reviewing terrific responses to questions I have posed to students and adults whom I have interviewed recently. Ashland volleyball player Grace Moravchik, just a junior, provided some excellent advice for people of any age: “Don’t get caught up stressing about what your future holds, and live in the moment,” Grace said. “You’re right in the middle of what you used to look forward to. Whatever happens, happens.” A person of faith, Grace added “Trust in God and what he has planned for you.” Non-secular and secular alike, there is much we can draw from Grace’s appeal to be in the present moment via sports and/or some other means. Which brings me to the passing of time, and the timelessness of wisdom.