CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Issa and Molly's Friendship Is Still Up in the Air in Insecure's Final Season Trailer

By Alyssa Ray
E! Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: "Insecure" Star Kendrick Sampson Talks Activism & Fan Reactions. It's hard to go back while still trying to move forward. This seems to be the case for Issa (Issa Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) in the season five trailer for HBO's Insecure. Last season, the pair was tested in many ways, and almost suffered the toughest split of all: a friend breakup. However, after experiencing respective heartaches, BFFs Issa and Molly seemingly found their way back to one another.

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

The Rock, Viola Davis And More Stars Pay Tribute After Michael K. Williams Dies At 54

Hollywood lost a television legend this week in Michael K. Williams, the beloved actor known for his roles in acclaimed shows like The Wire and Boardwalk Empire. Williams was found dead in his New York apartment this past Monday, with the news of passing arriving in the afternoon. Fans have since taken to social media to mourn the late star and express their condolences. A number of celebrities like The Rock and Viola Davis are also paying their respects to Williams with some truly sweet tributes.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Seales
Person
Natasha Rothwell
Person
Jay Ellis
Person
Yvonne Orji
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Kendrick Sampson
Popculture

CBS Viewers Rejoice After Canceled Show Officially Resurrected

Fans are ecstatic after news broke in late September that the canceled CBS legal drama All Rise had officially been saved and renewed for Season 3. Months after the network gave the show the ax after just two seasons, a decision that was likely the result of faltering ratings, it was confirmed on Sept. 29 that the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) picked up All Rise for a 20-episode Season 3.
TV SERIES
TVLine

B Positive Season 2 Recasts [Spoiler]

Drew Dunbar’s girlfriend will look a little different upon her return from Switzerland. Rosa Salazar, who previously recurred as Adriana during Season 1 of B Positive, is not returning for Season 2 of the CBS sitcom, TVLine has confirmed. As revealed in newly released photos from the Thursday, Oct. 21 episode, CBS Diversity Showcase alumnus Michelle Ortiz will take over the role of Drew’s significant other — but is their relationship long for this world? As previously reported, Season 2 of B Positive will undergo a creative revamp. In the wake of the kidney transplant that ended Season 1, the series will turn...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Night Court Revival Ordered to Series at NBC, With John Larroquette and Melissa Rauch — Get First Look

The verdict is in, and to the surprise of no one, NBC has given a series order to the Night Court follow-up starring five-time Emmy winner John Larroquette, who is reprising his role from the original sitcom, and Big Bang Theory alum Melissa Rauch. Rauch is also an executive producer on the Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television and After January Productions co-pro, alongside writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Happy Endings), Winston Rauch and pilot director Pamela Fryman, while Larroquette will carry a producer title. Based on the original multi-cam sitcom created by Reinhold Weege, the Night Court sequel series stars Rauch...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#The Final Season#Up In The Air#Hbo#Tiff#Twitter
fangirlish.com

Netflix’s ‘Passing’ Trailer Tackles a Taboo Subject Still Relevant in 2021

Based on the book of the same name by Nella Larsen, Passing is an important film that I think may educate a lot of people. The term “passing” is one that has been around for decades. It’s a term that obviously means many things in the dictionary, but in the Black community it’s a term that often carries a very negative connotation. “Passing” is known in the Black community as the practice in which light-skinned African Americans choose to present themselves as white.
TV & VIDEOS
urbanbellemag.com

‘Black Ink Crew’ Stars Walt & Jess Break Up

Walt faced multiple accusations on the recent season of “Black Ink Crew.”. “Black Ink Crew” star Walt had an emotional recent season. He’s been friends with Ceaser for years. In fact, Ceaser always said that Walt was a true friend and had been there for him even when they were in high school. So it felt right to build his collection of shops with Walt’s help. He even made Walt the manager at the shop at one point. So fans were shocked by the accusations from the latest season.
TV SERIES
Vibe

ABC’s ‘Queens’ Share The Real Story Behind Their Breakup In New Teaser: Watch

The Nasty Girls from ABC’s new drama, Queens, get real about their rise to stardom, shocking downfall, and divine second chance in this exclusive teaser. “We were the OGs. Look, no shade—Nicki [Minaj], Cardi [B], Megan [Thee Stallion]—none of them would exist without us,” declared Naomi a.k.a. Xplicit Lyrics (Brandy). “We were just friends from Queens doing what we love. Then, it turned into a No. 1 record, Grammys, my face on a cashmere rug,” recalled Brianna a.k.a. Professor Sex (Eve). Jill a.k.a. Jill Da Thrill (Naturi Naughton) detailed how she turned to cocaine and then God while Valeria a.k.a. Butter Pecan...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

After Two Decades, ‘Reba’ Is Still a Survivor

Her roots were planted in the past. Though her life was changing fast, who she was was who she wanted to be. Twenty years ago, the now defunct WB network introduced a family sitcom starring country music icon and American treasure Reba McEntire. Appropriately titled “Reba,” in the multicamera sitcom, McEntire plays Reba Hart, a recent divorcee who now has to handle being a single mother who worked too hard — but who also loves her kids and never stops. Of course, outside of just the financial struggles of becoming a single mother (when the father was the breadwinner), this new...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
No Film School

PTA's 'Licorice Pizza' Trailer Finally Released to the Public

Dust off your bell-bottoms, the new Paul Thomas Anderson movie trailer just dropped. After months of being teased with the secret trailer, Paul Thomas Anderson just released the trailer for his new film, Licorice Pizza, online this morning:. Starring Cooper Hoffman, Alana Haim (from the band Haim), Sean Penn, Bradley...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Chucky Final Trailer Welcomes Jennifer Tilly's Tiffany Home for Halloween

The new trailer for Chucky is giving me all the same vibes of the blockbuster, then Blockbuster classic Child's Play! The series is gifting us with the 1988 original recipe. We have our Brad Dourif back voicing that murderous potty mouth brat, Chucky! Jennifer Tilly is slinking back in as our bewitching bride, Tiffany Valentine. Don Mancini is helming and writing?! Next thing you're gonna tell me is they're bringing Scream back. Wait, what? Watch Chucky as he returns to his hometown for a Halloween throw down!
TV & VIDEOS
justjaredjr.com

What Ethnicity Is The Ghost & Molly McGee's Molly? Find Out Here!

The Ghost and Molly McGee is premiering on Disney Channel TONIGHT (October 1)!. The new animated series follows tween optimist Molly, who lives to make the world a better place, and grumpy ghost Scratch, whose job is to spread misery. When one of Scratch’s curses backfires, he finds himself forever bound to Molly.
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

Final Trailer: Syfy’s “Chucky” Series

Syfy has released the final trailer for its “Child’s Play” follow-up series “Chucky” which will premiere simultaneously on both SYFY and USA Network on October 12th. The story unfolds in an idyllic American town thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders sweep through on the heels of a vintage Chucky doll turning up at a suburban yard sale.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy