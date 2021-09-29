Issa and Molly's Friendship Is Still Up in the Air in Insecure's Final Season Trailer
Watch: "Insecure" Star Kendrick Sampson Talks Activism & Fan Reactions. It's hard to go back while still trying to move forward. This seems to be the case for Issa (Issa Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) in the season five trailer for HBO's Insecure. Last season, the pair was tested in many ways, and almost suffered the toughest split of all: a friend breakup. However, after experiencing respective heartaches, BFFs Issa and Molly seemingly found their way back to one another.www.eonline.com
Comments / 0