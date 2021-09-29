Auburn secondary looking for better communication in showdown with LSU

Auburn safety Smoke Monday made it clear that the Tigers’ issues defending the pass this fall all come down to communication. Monday discussed the Tigers’ issues in pass coverage on Tuesday in the lead-up to one of the team’s biggest challenges yet. After allowing their first four opponents of the season to complete 72.6 percent of their pass attempts – which leaves them with the fourth-worst percentage in the nation – Monday shared the Tigers’ biggest problem revolves around everyone being on the same page.