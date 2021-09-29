US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;63;46;58;43;Variable clouds;NW;7;66%;25%;1. Albuquerque, NM;77;54;65;51;Heavy p.m. t-storms;SE;11;67%;83%;2. Anchorage, AK;43;30;46;33;Becoming cloudy;NNE;8;58%;66%;1. Asheville, NC;80;55;81;57;Partly sunny;NNW;5;65%;7%;5. Atlanta, GA;85;61;85;65;Partly sunny;SE;4;60%;13%;6. Atlantic City, NJ;69;58;70;54;Breezy;NNW;15;53%;3%;4. Austin, TX;88;74;89;72;A stray thunderstorm;SW;6;70%;74%;4. Baltimore, MD;73;55;74;50;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNW;14;51%;2%;5.www.bigrapidsnews.com
