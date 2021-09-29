Gaming funds for city and county starting to bounce back
Officials are expressing optimism that gaming revenues are on the upswing in 2021, which would be a welcome benefit to local governments. The Missouri Gaming Commission held its monthly meeting in St. Joseph on Wednesday. Pat Conway, a member of the commission from St. Joseph, said there was a big drop in funds from gaming in 2020 as casinos had social distancing measures in place as well as being shut down for a couple of months.www.newspressnow.com
