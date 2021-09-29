Bucs add CB Richard Sherman to injury-ravaged secondary

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed Richard Sherman, a three-time All-Pro cornerback and Super Bowl champion who has been dealing with legal issues in the offseason. Sherman got a one-year deal and said Tom Brady helped recruit him to the defending Super Bowl champions. They have been hit hard by injuries to their secondary. Sherman was involved in several incidents during the summer, including being arrested on domestic violence charges at the home of his wife’s parents in Redmond, Washington. A five-time Pro Bowler, Sherman spent the past three seasons with San Francisco. Before that, he was one of the NFL’s top defenders with Seattle. He helped the Seahawks win the 2013 title and go to the Super Bowl the next season.