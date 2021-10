Orlando City traveled way up North to take on the New England Revolution. New England has run away from the rest of the Eastern Conference, and the Lions hoped to steal some points from the leaders, but it was not to be. Orlando City played better than it has in recent matches, and was a penalty kick away from perhaps taking a point on the road, but it wasn’t enough as the club fell 2-1 on the road to the Revs. What can we learn from the Lion’s fourth loss in a row?

