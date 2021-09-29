CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Studios' Shang -Chi, Box Office Hero

By Josh Hogan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Labor Day weekend, Disney and Marvel Studios launched the theatrical-only release of their first live action feature to star an Asian superhero as the lead. The result was a record-breaking $94.6 million opening weekend. According to Forbes.com, the film then brought in $38.5 million during its second weekend, making it the third biggest second-weekend box office earner for a September release.

