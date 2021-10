The cancer-centric pharma firm will collaborate with the Philadelphia-based cancer center to pinpoint new indications and biomarkers for its drug candidate. Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Salarius Pharmaceuticals (which specializes in potential new medicines to treat sarcomas, pediatric cancers, and other hematologic and solid tumors) has announced the formation of a research partnership with the Cancer Epigenetics Institute at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Houston. Research carried out by the laboratory of institute director Johnathan Whetstine reportedly will be aimed at identifying new indications and potential biomarkers for Salarius’ drug candidate seclidemstat.

CANCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO