George Lucas Finally Gets a ‘Star Wars’ Black Series Action Figure

GamesRadar+ can exclusively reveal that a Star Wars Black Series Republic Commando figure of RC-1138 (otherwise known as 'Boss') is on its way. Hitting shelves in spring 2022, this Star Wars Black Series Republic Commando figure will cost $26.49 and is part of the 'Gaming Greats' line. We don't have a precise release date yet, but it has been confirmed that Boss is only going to be available from GameStop. Considering how quickly other limited runs sold out last year (new The Clone Wars: Black Series toys were gone within minutes, if you're keeping score), it's not a bad idea to keep an eye out for pre-orders. We'll let you know as soon as pre-orders go live.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO