CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Randolph County, AL

County commission approves 2021-2022 budget

By Mike McCormick
Randolph Leader
 9 days ago

WEDOWEE - At Monday's meeting, Randolph County Commission approved the budget for fiscal year 2021-2022. After two budget hearings, some departments saw increases in their budget and some saw decreases. The total income from all funds, including general, gasoline, fiduciary and other governmental funds is $12,067,054. The total expenditures for all departments is $11,603,447. With transfers in and out from other financing sources, the budgeted excess is $463,607.

www.therandolphleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
County
Randolph County, AL
Randolph County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
City
Sylacauga, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signs#Wedowee#Sheriff S Office#Ema#Birmingham Traffic
NBC News

18 former NBA players arrested in fraud scheme seem to face a slam-dunk prosecution

Federal prosecutors have charged 18 former NBA players with conspiracy to defraud the league’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of nearly $4 million. Defendant Terrence Williams, the 11th overall pick in the 2009 draft by the then-New Jersey Nets and one-time shooting guard for the Houston Rockets, is also charged with aggravated identity theft.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy