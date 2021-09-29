County commission approves 2021-2022 budget

WEDOWEE - At Monday's meeting, Randolph County Commission approved the budget for fiscal year 2021-2022. After two budget hearings, some departments saw increases in their budget and some saw decreases. The total income from all funds, including general, gasoline, fiduciary and other governmental funds is $12,067,054. The total expenditures for all departments is $11,603,447. With transfers in and out from other financing sources, the budgeted excess is $463,607.