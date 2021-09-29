Team hopes to turn tide

Batesville senior football players Jack Lanier and Sam Gates are trying to do their best to lead this year’s Pioneers back to success. There is no doubt with smaller numbers in the senior class as there normally is, only 13 this year, and basically a new offensive line, has younger players stepping up and getting their first tastes of hard-nosed 5A-East football. The experienced Lanier and Gates know agree that it will take just one win to boost Batesville back.