Agriculture

California Farm Bureau: Food and Farm News

By Via Press Releaase
ledger.news
 9 days ago

USDA ‘Equity Commission’ to address disparities in agriculture. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will create an “Equity Commission.” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the new panel will work to dismantle “barriers historically underserved communities have faced in accessing USDA programs and services.” The USDA is soliciting nominations for membership on the commission—which is part of a Biden administration goal to address “discrimination and disparities in the agricultural sector.” (on-air reading time :26)

www.ledger.news

IN THIS ARTICLE
