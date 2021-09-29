California Farm Bureau: Food and Farm News

In August, President Biden set a goal that by 2030, 50% the cars and trucks sold in the U.S. would be electric vehicles. That may be a realistic goal, since all of the major auto manufacturers are gearing up to meet consumer demand for electric powered rides, but it may be a tougher sell in farm country both for trucks and farm equipment. Researchers at Ohio State University point out that there are a number of logistical drawbacks to running large trucks, tractors, combines and other harvest equipment on electrical power. The first is that farm equipment is often used in remote locations, far from electric power lines and charging sources. Also during planting and harvesting,the equipment may leave a farm headquarters and not return for days or weeks, while operating from dawn to dusk or even throughout the night in order to plant or harvest crops before incriminate weather halts field work. Other logistical problems that may slow electrification of farm equipment power includes the ease and speed of topping off fuel tanks on diesel powered equipment, versus the slow process of charging a battery on a 10 ton tractor, which also points out the possibility of soil compaction when the weight of a large battery is added to equipment that’s already very heavy. Another concern that many farmers express is whether they’ll be able to preform maintenance and repairs on electric farm equipment themselves, rather than having to take the equipment to a dealer whenever routine maintenance is required.

AGRICULTURE ・ 22 HOURS AGO