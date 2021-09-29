CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veteran leaders look to propel CU to first win against USC

By Brett Polley
cuindependent.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Colorado Buffaloes will face off against the University of Southern California Trojans for the first Pac-12 home game of the season at Folsom Field on Saturday, Oct. 2. The game will kick off at noon MDT on the Pac-12 Network. This contest will mark the first time these two Pac-12 teams have met since 2019 when Colorado fell 35-31 to the Trojans. Buffaloes’ head coach Karl Dorrell analyzed the positives and negatives concerning last week’s loss against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

CU Buffs motivated by winless mark against USC Trojans

Although he grew up in Southern California, Jack Lamb has no love for the USC Trojans. An inside linebacker at Colorado, Lamb has an older sister who went to school at UCLA. Then, Lamb signed with Notre Dame and played for the Fighting Irish – a bitter rival of USC – from 2018-20.
