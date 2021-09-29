CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just not convinced DJU is QB1 material

 7 days ago

Has a 5 star arm and body, and a 2.5 star football IQ and quickness.. so maybe about a 3.8 star overall QB. And that's about what we've seen on the field. In interviews, he's chill.. I doubt there is a championship determination under that fedora. Put in TP. The...

