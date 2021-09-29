CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jaguars rule out PK Lambo, will go with Wright at Bengals

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have ruled out struggling kicker Josh Lambo for Thursday night's game at Cincinnati, leaving Matthew Wright to handle field goals and extra points. Lambo missed practice Tuesday and Wednesday for undisclosed reasons and was listed on the game report as 'œnot injury related.'. Lambo...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Zac Taylor Shares Injury Update On RB Joe Mixon

The Cincinnati Bengals recorded a huge comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last night to move to 3-1 on the season. But in the process, star running back Joe Mixon suffered an injury. Following the game, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gave an injury update on Mixon. He said that...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bengals Cornerback Trae Waynes Ruled Out for Sunday's Game Against Steelers

Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes won't play on Sunday against the Steelers. The veteran is close to getting on the field, but the team is playing it safe and giving him another week off due to a hamstring injury he suffered in training camp. Look for Waynes to make his Bengals...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
silverandblackpride.com

Thursday open thread: Jaguars-Bengals

Begin Week 4 here tonight to discuss the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is at 5:20 p.m. No, it’s not a great matchup, but the two young quarterbacks will be interesting to watch.
NFL
USA Today

An overwhelming number of experts are taking the Bengals over the Jaguars

The Cincinnati Bengals are something in Week 4 they haven’t been all that often lately: overwhelming favorites. The experts polled over at NFL Pick Watch are in a near-unanimous vote that the Bengals will defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night. A stunning 98 percent of the picks, to be exact, have the Bengals getting to 3-1 and staying atop the AFC North.
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Jaguars vs Bengals TNF Betting Trends

(Line: -7.5, O/U: 46) Among the relevant trends here, the Jaguars are 19-30-2 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's minus-$1,400 from a straight $110 bet. In that period, Jacksonville posted subpar ATS marks when playing on the road (10-14-1 ... minus-$540) and serving as the betting underdog (15-21-2 ... minus-$810). However, for the month of September, dating back to 2018, the Jaguars have yielded solid ATS marks with overall record (8-6 ... $140), playing on the road (4-1 ... $290), facing AFC competition (7-5 ... $150) and representing the betting underdog (6-3 ... $270). After three weeks of 2021 play, the Jaguars offense ranks among the bottom 15 in four major categories: 18th in rushing offense (103.3 yards per game), 23rd in total offense (averaging 315.0 yards), 27th in passing offense (211.7 yards per game) and 27th in scoring (averaging 17.7 points per week).
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Field Goals#American Football#The Jacksonville Jaguars#Central Florida#Lions#Ap#Https Apnews Com Nfl
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars must keep these 5 Bengals in check

The silver lining of playing on Thursday Night Football is the Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t have much time to think about their bewildering loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4. Instead, they have just a few days to prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals, who are favored to win by eight points in Week 4.
NFL
Daily Journal

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals odds, picks and prediction

The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) open Week 4 with a Thursday Night Football matchup at Paul Brown Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Jaguars vs. Bengals odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets. The Jaguars...
NFL
Springfield News Sun

Bengals look to keep momentum going against Jaguars

CINCINNATI -- Tyler Boyd believes the Cincinnati Bengals sent a message to the entire league with their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Now the Bengals (2-1) are carrying the energy of a big road AFC North victory into Thursday’s nationally televised game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) at Paul Brown Stadium.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jaguars Starter Ruled Out For Thursday Night’s Game

On Thursday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately for head coach Urban Meyer, his defensive line will be shorthanded for that matchup. The Jaguars officially ruled out defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris this Wednesday because of an ankle injury. He’s been dealing with this ankle injury...
NFL
FakeTeams

NFL DFS: DraftKings Showdown Picks for Jaguars at Bengals

The NFL isn’t slick. It just so happens that we have a battle of two cats on Thursday Night Football the same week as the second season of Tiger King was confirmed to be happening on Netflix. Looking back on it, I have no clue why I wasted part of my life watching the first season of that show. But here we are kicking off Week 4 with a matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals. We’re hoping to make ourselves forget about the low point of our lives when we spent precious time watching a show that had less to do about tigers and more about the ineptitude of certain humans by making some money on DraftKings’ showdown slate. So let’s buckle up and dive into who I’m liking at the captain and flex spots on Thursday night.
NFL
Florida Times-Union

Jaguars sign former Steelers, UCF kicker Matthew Wright but Josh Lambo remains

The Jaguars signed a possible replacement for embattled kicker Josh Lambo on Monday in Matthew Wright, who played at UCF and kicked for three games with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. But Wright was signed to the practice squad and Lambo remained on the team as of late Monday, perhaps...
NFL
ESPN

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo, struggling through three games, won't play in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI -- Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo, who has struggled in the first three games of the season, will not play in Thursday's night's game at Cincinnati. Lambo missed practice on Monday and Tuesday for what the team called personal reasons and was ruled out on Wednesday afternoon. Matthew Wright was signed to the practice squad on Monday and will be promoted to the active roster and kick against the Bengals.
NFL
NBC Sports

Josh Lambo, Roy Robertson-Harris out for Jaguars Thursday

The Jaguars will have a new kicker in the lineup against the Bengals on Thursday night. Josh Lambo has been ruled out for the game. Lambo is not hurt and personal reasons are cited as the reason he’s been away from practice the last two days. Lambo is 0-for-3 on field goals and 5-for-7 on extra points this season.
NFL
chatsports.com

Bengals vs. Jaguars fantasy football starts and sits

The Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars get the Thursday Night Football matchup this week, which means you have to make some early fantasy decisions. Before we get to how the matchups look for each team, I’ll give a friendly reminder about how to properly set your lineup when you have Thursday Night Football.
NFL
KESQ

Jaguars trying to help kicker Lambo through confidence woes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo is struggling to deal with his errant ways. Coach Urban Meyer says “we’re all personally trying to get him through it.” Lambo missed two days of practice earlier this week for undisclosed personal reasons and was inactive for Thursday night’s 24-21 loss at Cincinnati. He didn’t even make the trip. Lambo missed five kicks in the team’s first three games: three field goals and two extra points. Meyer says “we all in athletics have dealt with that, whether it be a pitcher, whether it be a golfer, whether it be a kicker.”
NFL
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
120K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy