Bears Erase 22-Point Deficit, But ‘Cats Prevail, 46-30
RISON – It may have been that before being captured and escorted out of town last Thursday, a visiting bear, hanging out near the football field, obtained enough of a scouting report to send to friends over in Phillips County – specifically at Walnut Corner. And those Bears, of the two-legged variety, who showed up here Friday night came close to getting in the last laugh, as they took their hosts down to the wire in an almost stunning fashion.www.clevelandcountyherald.com
