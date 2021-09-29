CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drowning girl statue causes a stir in Spain's Bilbao

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaring impassively out from the murky waters of Bilbao's River Nervion, the eerily lifelike face of a young girl drowning in the tide has been unsettling people in the Spanish city since she appeared unannounced last week.

Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You're Banned From These 5 Popular Destinations

Earlier this summer, when vaccination rates were high and COVID cases were lower, it seemed like the world was opening up again. Bars and restaurants returned to in-person dining, wedding venues started booking events, concerts were back on, and people reconnected with friends and family they hadn't seen in months. The new relaxation of restrictions may have even had you excitedly making travel plans, another activity that was ground to a halt due to the pandemic. However, you'll need to do some research before you book your flights. As vaccination rates have slowed and cases have surged to new heights, the situation in the U.S. has worsened and now, many popular destinations are limiting tourism to vaccinated travelers only. Read on to find out where you can't go if you're unvaccinated.
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
CBS News

Bali to release American Heather Mack, convicted in murder of her mother whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase

Jakarta, Indonesia — A Chicago woman convicted of assisting her boyfriend in her mother's murder and stuffing the body in a suitcase on Indonesia's resort island of Bali in 2014 is being released early from a 10-year sentence, a prison official confirmed Wednesday. Heather Mack, who was 18 when she was arrested a day after the discovery of Sheila von Wiese-Mack's body in the trunk of a taxi parked near the St. Regis Bali Resort, will be freed and deported to the United States on Oct. 29, said Lili, the Kerobokan Female Prison chief.
hngn.com

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Admits Country Can No Longer Maintain Zero-COVID Goals Amid Lagging Vaccination Rates

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recently announced that the country would no longer be able to support its zero-COVID strategy amid the surge of the Delta variant and lagging vaccination rates of residents. The nation previously enforced strict protocols, including closing its borders and implementing lockdowns to keep the...
BBC

Guide dog attacked in busy street in Plymouth

A guide dog was attacked while out with his owner in daylight in a busy street. Guide dog Angus was left bruised and subdued after being kicked in the attack near Drake Circus shopping centre in Plymouth. Police said they were looking for a young person believed to be responsible.
TheConversationCanada

Why have Canada and Australia taken such a different approach to China?

Over the past two years, China has punished Canada and Australia for actions that the Chinese deem objectionable — and in response, both countries have faced unjust detentions of their citizens and sudden, harsh trade barriers. Yet these two members of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance — which also includes the United Kingdom, the United States and New Zealand — have responded differently. That’s evident in the recent launch of the Australia/U.K./U.S. security pact called AUKUS, from which Canada is conspicuously absent. The agreement includes provisions to start consultations to help Australia acquire a fleet of nuclear-propelled submarines. Why was Canada...
stljewishlight.org

Hundreds protest antisemitism after German hotel staff accused of refusing to serve man wearing Star of David pendant

(JTA) — Several hundred people protested in front of a hotel in Germany after a Jewish musician said he had been refused service for wearing a Star of David pendant. Gil Ofarim, a 39-year-old singer and dual citizen of Israel and Germany, posted a video to Facebook Tuesday night in which he accused the Westin Leipzig hotel of denying him service because he was wearing a Star of David necklace, DW reported.
Parents Magazine

Mississippi Homecoming Queen Gives Crown to Student Who Lost Mom to Cancer That Very Morning

It's a moment most girls dream of, but just seconds after she was crowned her high school's homecoming queen, Nyla Covington gave up her tiara. Onlookers reported having chills as they watched the senior at Forrest County Agricultural High School in Brooklyn, Mississippi, remove the coveted crown and place it on the head of her friend and classmate Brittany Walters.
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
Taylor Daily Press

‘Drowning young woman’ photo attracts attention in Bilbao | Instagram HLN

A lifelike artwork of a woman drowning in the Nervion River causes many a shocking look at passersby. Mexican artist Ruben Orozco, known for his hyper-realistic images, aims to get people to think about climate change and sustainability through his work. The artist Orozco created the fiberglass work for the...
