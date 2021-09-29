CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

Cal Football: 5 Questions for Washington State Beat Writer Before Saturday's Game

By Jeff Faraudo
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 7 days ago

As we do each week, we're talking today with the beat writer who covers Cal's next opponent. Our thanks to Colton Clark, who reports on Washington State for the Spokesman-Review in Spokane, Wash., for taking time to share his insights on the Cougars.

Cal (1-3, 0-1 Pac-12) and WSU (1-3, 0-2) meet Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is 2:30 p.m.

We asked Clark about a couple of key WSU players and we addressed the elephant in the room as it pertains to the Cougars: What's going on with coach Nick Rolovich and his reluctance to become vaccinated?

1. Quarterback Jayden de Laura sat out the Utah game last week because of injury. Do you expect de Laura to play against Cal? And how much does his presence change what the Cougars can do?

Clark provides his response to our first question in the video at the top of this story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29P9q7_0cCI3CMP00

2. What about another key offensive player, running back Max Borghi? He injured his arm at Utah and was initially considered doubtful for this week. Now his status seems to be questionable. He has been one of the Pac-12’s most versatile players. Who fills the void if he cannot play?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14kc7Y_0cCI3CMP00

3. Like Cal, WSU has not played well defensively this season. But they are among the national leaders with 10 takeaways. Is that a sustainable approach to defense and what do the Cougars need to do to become a better defensive team?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TiSTc_0cCI3CMP00

4. Coach Nick Rolovich’s refusal to be vaccinated has gotten a lot of attention. How do you expect the situation to play out? Will he give in to Gov. Insley’s mandate for state employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct, 18? And if he doesn’t, would he actually be fired mid-season?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PcvbU_0cCI3CMP00

5. What do WSU fans think about the entire episode? Do they have Rolovich’s back? Or is this a source of embarrassment in the community and on the campus?

Cover photo of WSU coach Nick Rolovich by James Snook, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CalSportsReport

Ex-Cal LB Jordan Kunaszyk Signed to Washington's Active Roster

The Washington Football Team signed former Cal linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk off of its practice squad on Tuesday, which means Kunaszyk will be on the team's active roster for Washington's game against the Saints on Sunday. Kunaszyk was elevated from the practice squad after Washington linebacker Jon Bostic was placed on...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Sports
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Football
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Spokane, WA
Football
State
Utah State
Spokane, WA
College Sports
CalSportsReport

Cal Plays Its Worst Game in Loss to Washington State

Cal’s first three losses were frustrating. Cal’s 21-6 home loss to Washington State on Saturday was inexplicable. The Bears’ offense had shown promise in the 22-17 loss to Nevada, the 34-32 defeat at TCU and the 31-24 overtime road loss to Washington. On Saturday, Cal’s offense laid an egg, scoring...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Rolovich
CalSportsReport

Cal Hoops Coach Charmin Smith Competes in Muay Thai Fight

Cal women's basketball coach Charmin Smith faces a quandary: Should she do it again?. After five years of studying the martial arts discipline of Muay Thai, Smith decided to get into the ring -- or whatever the venue is called for Thailand's national kick-boxing sport -- and compete in a genuine Muay Thai fight. Before the fight, she admitted she was scared and had already decided it would be her first and last venture into this sport's one-on-one physical battle.
COMBAT SPORTS
CalSportsReport

Cal Football: Grad Transfer Marqez Bimage Busier in Berkeley Than He Expected

Grad transfer Marqez Bimage is studying the intersection of sport and education within Cal’s graduate school of education. Football was not part of the plan. Not originally. A defensive lineman for the Longhorns, Bimage opted out of playing the 2020 season during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. He spent the year researching where he wanted to attend grad school.
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sat#The Beat#American Football#Cal Football#The Spokesman Review#Cougars#Pac 12#Wsu#Usa Today#Cal Sports Report#Twitter
CalSportsReport

Former Cal Star Ashtyn Davis Returns to Jets' Practice

Former Cal safety Ashtyn Davis has yet to play for the New York Jets this season, but he might play this week. Davis and another Jets safety, Sharrod Neasman, were designated to return to practice on Wednesday. Davis was placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list before the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CalSportsReport

Cal Football Game Summary: Bears Lose to Washington in OT

WASHINGTON 31, CAL 24 (Overtime) RECORDS: CAL (1-3, 0-1 Pac-12), WASHINGTON (2-2, 1-0 Pac-12) PLAYER AVAILABILITY: Cal outside linebacker Kuony Deng (lower body) did not play Saturday, and his status for next week remains uncertain. Cal wide receiver Nikko Remigio had to leave the game after taking a big hit in the fourth quarter. Cal tight end Jake Tonges had to be helped off after injuring his leg in overtime.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
248
Followers
658
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy