Wauconda's Art on Main live auction featuring celebrity auctioneer and local barber Will Tremont will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at the farmers market. Aldo Leopold benches, known to be the perfect seat for bird watching, are featured. There also will be 15 art pieces in all, sponsored by various businesses and organizations, with local artists lending their talent.

