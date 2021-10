SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — The Yuba City woman convicted of second-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a 13-year-old boy has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. Constance Addison had been found guilty on all counts by a jury back in August for the death of Alec Flores. Prosecutors said Addison was drunk when she hit and killed Flores along Franklin Road back in October 2019. She had a blood-alcohol level of .24 – three times the legal limit. Addison’s three children were also in the car at the time of the deadly incident, prosecutors said. On Friday, the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office announced that the defense filed a motion for a new trial but it was denied. Addison was then sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

YUBA CITY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO