A top Vatican cardinal said US president Joe Biden should not be denied Communion because of his defence of abortion rights.The comments come amid a push by some conservative US Catholic bishops to deny Communion to Mr Biden. Catholics believe the communion bread is the body of Jesus Christ and the wine is his blood.Cardinal Peter Turkson, a close aide of Pope Francis, was asked about demands from US bishops to deny Communion to Mr Biden and other Catholic politicians for their support for legal abortion in an interview recently.“The Eucharist should not in any way become a weapon,” Mr...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO