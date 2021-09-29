Dana White: ‘I thought Nick Diaz looked incredible’ at UFC 266

Fan-favorite Nick Diaz returns to action tomorrow night and Dana White illuminated that only an idiot would have paired him with the champion, Kamaru Usman. At UFC 266 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas NV., Nick Diaz will return to the Octagon after a lengthy hiatus. Having not fought since facing Anderson Silva in 2015, many are exuberant about the return of the elder Diaz brother. So much so, in fact, that some are calling for the OG Stockton slapper to take on the welterweight champ, Kamaru Usman. Of course, this comes after Diaz called the champ out in an exclusive interview for ESPN.

