Montrose, CO

Voter Information from the League of Women Voters

By Carol Howe, vice-president
Delta County Independent
 8 days ago

November 2, 2021 is Election Day. It’s the day we will exercise that most American right, the right to Vote. Are you #VoteReady?. The League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley serves Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties, and is dedicated to educating and empowering voters. As September 28 is National Voter Registration Day, the League will distribute information on how to register to vote, or to change or update voters’ information - important as ballots are mailed in Colorado to the address on file.

