Deer and elk hunters can keep an eye on mailbox for chronic wasting disease mandatory testing letter

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has selected specific deer and elk hunts for mandatory chronic wasting disease testing in 2021 to inform how and where to fight the spread of CWD. Beginning in early October, CPW will be sending letters to Colorado rifle season hunters who have been selected for mandatory CWD testing. CPW will require mandatory submission of CWD test samples (heads) from all elk and deer harvested during rifle seasons from specific hunts to better evaluate the infection levels of CWD in herds. There will be no charge for mandatory testing. Find the hunt codes selected for mandatory testing of deer on pages 22–32 and elk on pages 41–52 of the 2021 Colorado Big Game Brochure.