No on Prop 119

By Jennifer McGavin
Delta County Independent
 8 days ago

I’m writing to urge citizens to vote NO on Prop 119. Prop 119 imposes an extra 5% tax on marijuana sales. With this money and part of the Land Trust money reserved for Colorado schools, it creates an advisory board which gets to give money to businesses, not schools, for after school programs for children. That doesn’t sound so bad, right?

