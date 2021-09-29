CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Performing Arts

Seattle Rock Orchestra performing at Gesa Power House Theatre October 8 and 9

By The Times
waitsburgtimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALLA WALLA-The Seattle Rock Orchestra will perform two different live concerts at Gesa Power House Theatre on October 8 and 9. On Friday, October 8 at 7:00 p.m., Seattle Rock Orchestra will explore the softer side of the music of Led Zeppelin, offering an intimate evening out that draws on the classic rock band's acoustic compositions from across their entire discography. The program will feature the songs "Going to California," The Battle of Evermore," Thank You," The Rain Song," Babe I'm Gonna Leave You," and many more.

www.waitsburgtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
butlercc.edu

Theatre Department to Perform "The Ballad of Kate the Shrew"

The Butler Theatre Department will westernize “The Ballad of Kate the Shrew,” an adaption of William Shakespeare’s “The Taming of The Shrew.” This classic work is a Renaissance drama filled with comedy and romantic love. This madcap rendition of Shakespeare’s work is set in Dodge City where scolding “Kate Matthews”...
EL DORADO, KS
Shawnee News-Star

'Pippin' performances continue at Shawnee Little Theatre

Shawnee Little Theatre is beginning its 54th year with performances of the musical “Pippin.”. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the theater each night through Sunday, and guests are asked to wear masks for the performance. Tickets can be reserved online at shawneelittletheatre.com or at the SLT box...
SHAWNEE, OK
uga.edu

Performing Arts Center season features variety of orchestras

Between classical soloists, Americana acts and dance companies, the UGA Performing Arts Center presents a slate of orchestras in its 25th anniversary season. And these orchestras could not be more different, as they range from the world’s leading big band to Georgia’s own major symphony to the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain.
PERFORMING ARTS
PIX11

Comedian Lisa Curry talks Beacon Theatre performance

She may be a single woman, but that doesn’t mean you can take her extra chair. Comedian, writer and actress Lisa Curry spoke with PIX11 News to discuss her opening for Comedian Jim Jeffries at New York’s Beacon Theatre and what people can expect during her performances. For tickets to see Curry at Beacon Theater […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
westsideconnect.com

October shows set for West Side Theatre

The West Side Theatre has two shows set for October, both of which will pay tribute to Rock n’ Roll trailblazers. Heartless a Tribute to Heart will take the stage on Oct. 16 and The Refugees, a Tribute to Tom Petty is set for Oct. 23. Heartless is a tribute...
THEATER & DANCE
Beach Beacon

Toad The Wet Sprocket to perform at Capitol Theatre

CLEARWATER — Toad the Wet Sprocket will perform Sunday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets, starting at $43, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400. Celebrating 30 years as a band, Toad the Wet Sprocket is still making music and...
CLEARWATER, FL
encoremichigan.com

Encore Musical Theatre rocks it’s return with ‘Smokey Joe’s Cafe’

DEXTER, Mich.–Sometimes everything about a show seems just right. This is one of those times. The Encore Musical Theatre springs back to life this weekend in a new space here, with exactly the right show–Smokey Joe’s Café– to celebrate the return of live theatre after the pandemic-driven hiatus we have endured for 18 long months.
DEXTER, MI
ctexaminer.com

New Haven Symphony Orchestra Returns to Live Performances on October 3

The New Haven Symphony Orchestra returns to live performances at the Shubert Theatre for the fall season beginning October 3, led by Alasdair Neale. Neale, who joined as musical director in 2019, recently renewed his contract for an additional three years, before an expected move to Paris. The Connecticut Examiner...
PERFORMING ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Psychedelic Rock#Pop Music#Gesa Power House
theloganjournal.com

LCHS students to perform in local orchestra

Three Logan County High School students have been selected to be members of the Bowling Green Youth Orchestra (BGYO). BGYO is a full symphony orchestra open to students from grades 6-12 who play an orchestral instrument and have at least two years of experience on their instruments. The orchestra plays classical, movie, musical, pops, and other types of symphonic music. The 2021-2022 season will feature two formal concerts (dates TBA). The youth orchestra is conducted by Dr. Brian St. John, the Baker Professor of Music and Director of Orchestras at Western Kentucky University.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
dordt.edu

Dordt Theatre to Perform Fall Musical

The Theatre Arts Department at Dordt University will present “Peter and the Starcatcher” for this year’s fall mainstage musical. Based on the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, the play is a humorous take on Peter Pan’s origin story. “It's a fresh take, with pop culture references and opportunities...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
discoverourcoast.com

Pink Floyd tribute band to perform at Liberty Theatre

ASTORIA — The Liberty Theatre will host Pigs on the Wing, a Pink Floyd tribute band, for a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are available at libertyastoria.org for $22.50 each. Pigs on the Wing formed in Portland in 2006. The band's show will be a full-album performance of Pink...
ASTORIA, OR
KPBS

Diversionary Theatre Reopens To Live Performances In Remodeled Building

Like many arts organizations, Diversionary Theatre was forced to close its doors during the pandemic but it put the time to good use by moving ahead with a major and much needed remodel. Diversionary Theater may have been closed to live performances but it’s been busy making improvements. Executive artistic...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
TBR News Media

Theater Review: ‘Grease’ rocks at Theatre Three!

Do you ever think back to your teenage years, to the time you were hanging out at the beach, local candy store or park and you turned around to stare into the eyes of the most gorgeous person you’ve ever seen? That snapshot is lodged somewhere in the deep recesses of your mind, but when you allow it to surface, you get that sweet nostalgia of those “Summer Nights.”
THEATER & DANCE
thesuntimesnews.com

QUEEN Tribute Concert to Rock The Encore Musical Theatre! 

Season 13 at The Encore brings back a popular tradition — the Tribute Concert Series. First in the season lineup is QUEEN, chock full of the hits we all know and love like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “We are the Champions” and so many more. As Artistic Director,...
PERFORMING ARTS
waitsburgtimes.com

East of the Mountains playing at Gesa Power House Theatre

WALLA WALLA-Gesa Power House Theatre presents a Power House Movie screening of the 2021 independent film East of the Mountains on Saturday, October 2 at 7:00 p.m. The screening will be followed by an in-person conversation between the film's director, SJ Chiro, and Gesa Power House Theatre Director of Film Programming Warren Etheredge.
MOVIES
wymt.com

Knoxville Symphony Orchestra returns to the Tennessee Theatre in-person

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday night, the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra returned to the Tennessee Theatre for the Moxley Carmichael Masterwork Series. Masks, proof of vaccination or a negative covid test no more than 72 hours before the event is required for entry. The performance Thursday night was the first...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Lincoln Journal Star

UNL Jazz Singers, Jazz Orchestra to perform Oct. 5

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Jazz Singers and UNL Jazz Orchestra will perform Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 7:30 p.m. in Kimball Recital Hall, 11th and R streets. The Jazz Singers, under the direction of Dr. David von Kampen, will perform “Twisted” by Wardell Gray and Annie Ross, arranged by von Kampen; “Otoño” by Vince Mendoza, arranged by von Kampen; “The Valley” by Ethan Gruska, arranged by von Kampen; and “Murder by Numbers” by Gordon Sumner and Andy Summers, arranged by Kerry Marsh.
LINCOLN, NE
cravedfw

Gas Monkey Rebrands as Amplified – Manchester Orchestra Performing Oct. 5

Amplified is Dallas’s new home for live music, great food and cold drinks. Occupying the same space as the former Gas Monkey Bar & Grill, the updated concept reopens October 5 with a renovated interior, improved audio system and new menu. Headlining the grand opening is Manchester Orchestra—tickets are on sale now.
DALLAS, TX
Lancaster Online

Bob Dylan to perform at Hershey Theatre in November

When Bob Dylan says "Never Ending Tour," he means it. Dylan is returning to the road for the first time since 2019 for a tour that will bring him to the Hershey Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 16. Dylan released his 39th album, "Rough and Rowdy Ways," in 2020. Presale tickets...
HERSHEY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy