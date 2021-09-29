Seattle Rock Orchestra performing at Gesa Power House Theatre October 8 and 9
WALLA WALLA-The Seattle Rock Orchestra will perform two different live concerts at Gesa Power House Theatre on October 8 and 9. On Friday, October 8 at 7:00 p.m., Seattle Rock Orchestra will explore the softer side of the music of Led Zeppelin, offering an intimate evening out that draws on the classic rock band's acoustic compositions from across their entire discography. The program will feature the songs "Going to California," The Battle of Evermore," Thank You," The Rain Song," Babe I'm Gonna Leave You," and many more.www.waitsburgtimes.com
