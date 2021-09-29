CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta County, CO

One more to add…

By Sam Kevan, MD
Delta County Independent
 8 days ago

RE: The COVID-19 vaccine letter to the editor DCI Sept. 22, 2021. Please add my name to the list of currently active and retired physicians of Delta County who has been vaccinated against COVID-19. I, too, believe the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective in preventing severe illness and death from COVID infection. I strongly urge everyone eligible for this vaccine to get vaccinated in order to protect yourself, your family, and our community in addition to providing the best and fastest way to put the danger and inconvenience of this pandemic behind us.

