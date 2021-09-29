CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta County, CO

COVID vaccine and the need for masks

By Judy Weaver
Delta County Independent
 8 days ago

Today I read our latest copy of the DCI and decided it was time I wrote my first letter to the editor. I want to thank the 39 Delta County Medical Personnel for emphasizing the importance for getting the COVID-19 vaccine. This week the Delta County Dashboard shows that 10.7% of all COVID cases are attributed to the vaccinated. That leaves 89.3% of the cases are attributed to the unvaccinated. Due, in large part, to the overwhelming number of the unvaccinated, the health of everyone in our county is still very much at risk.

Delta County Independent

COVID vaccines — Be aware

Our country isn't just polarized by the Left and the Right, but also about the COVID vaccines. People who haven't had time to research on their own about the dangers of these vaccines, uneducatedly take a strong stand for them because vaccines protect one's body against diseases. Right? Vaccines have had their positive effect on childhood diseases like polio, measles, mumps, rubella, etc., but years were spent developing these drugs. The COVID vaccines were pushed through in less than a year. Who is behind these vaccines? Bill Gates! He gave a conference in 2010 on how to decrease the population. What was at the top of the list? Vaccines! Every COVID vaccine has been proven to cause blood clots. The "spike protein" in the vaccine protrudes in the cell wall of your vascular endothelium which prevents the blood to flow smoothly. These blood clots are microscopic and will only show up on a D-Dimer test. With every booster shot, more clots form and people can die from heart failure. Do not let the MSM control you by fear. COVID vaccines are not safe! Period!
PHARMACEUTICALS

