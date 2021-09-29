COVID vaccine and the need for masks
Today I read our latest copy of the DCI and decided it was time I wrote my first letter to the editor. I want to thank the 39 Delta County Medical Personnel for emphasizing the importance for getting the COVID-19 vaccine. This week the Delta County Dashboard shows that 10.7% of all COVID cases are attributed to the vaccinated. That leaves 89.3% of the cases are attributed to the unvaccinated. Due, in large part, to the overwhelming number of the unvaccinated, the health of everyone in our county is still very much at risk.www.deltacountyindependent.com
