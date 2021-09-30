CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO Show Canceled Despite Emmys Success

By BreAnna Bell
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO has reportedly decided to pass on new seasons of Axios on HBO –– despite its successful showing at this year's Emmys awards show, according to Puck News. The series took home the award for edited interview for correspondent Jonathan Swan's interview with Donald Trump, but that wasn't enough to keep it aboard the WarnerMedia ship. As the company announces its plans to launch CNN+ — a move that's "the most important launch for CNN since Ted Turner launched the network in June of 1980" according to CNN's chief digital officer Andrew Morse — the network has given the show the boot.

