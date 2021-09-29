CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football recruits visiting for Kentucky-Florida on Saturday

By Kentucky Sports Radio
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Saturday couldn’t be a better opportunity for the Kentucky Football program to showcase in front of the country just how far its come in the last decade. Beating a top-10 Florida Gators squad at home on national TV would set up the Wildcats for one of the best runs in school history. But what happens off the field will also have long-term ramifications. The Kroger Field stands will be loaded with some of the most talented high school football players out there, some of them still scanning their options for the future.

