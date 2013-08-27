CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court Nominations Fast Facts

CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

See CNN's Supreme Court Nominations Fast Facts for a look at the SCOTUS nomination process.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

A troubling poll reinforces why Supreme Court justices are targeting critics

As The Washington Post’s Robert Barnes wrote in recent days, the Supreme Court is embarking on “what could be an extraordinarily controversial term.” Key cases on religious rights, gun control, race and especially abortion rights await the court’s new 6-to-3 conservative majority, with the potential for major changes in store for our country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Anthony Kennedy
Person
Robert Bork
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Harriet Miers
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
David Souter
Person
Thurgood Marshall
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Antonin Scalia
Person
Donald Trump
Person
John Roberts
FiveThirtyEight

Why The Supreme Court Probably Doesn’t Care What Most Americans Think About Abortion Or Gun Rights

The Supreme Court is more conservative than it’s been in almost a century. ​​Its new term begins today, and by next June, when the term ends, Americans might finally understand what that means. Public opinion of the court is already at a record low after the court allowed a strict abortion law to go into effect in Texas in early September. Now, the justices are preparing to hear the court’s first major gun rights case since 2010 as well as a case on the future of abortion in the U.S. Both cases could result in decisions that are far more extreme than most Americans want.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Supreme Court#Washington Dc#U S Supreme Court#Justice Kavanaugh#Supreme Court Nominations#The Us Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Senate#Standing Committee#The Justice Department
AFP

US Supreme Court returns, with explosive cases to decide on

Abortion, gun rights, religious freedoms and potentially race: the US Supreme Court begins a new term Monday with blockbuster cases on its docket that could spotlight the influence of conservative justices chosen by Donald Trump. The current court "is very, very sympathetic and sensitive to religious freedom," Cole said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

What's old is new again: Justices back at court for new term

The Supreme Court is beginning a momentous new term with a return to familiar surroundings, the mahogany and marble courtroom that the justices abandoned more than 18 months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.Abortion, guns and religion all are on the agenda for a court with a rightward tilt, including three justices appointed by President Donald Trump The justices will meet in person for arguments Monday, although Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate remotely from his home after testing positive for COVID-19 late last week. Kavanaugh, who was vaccinated in January, is showing no symptoms, the court said. All the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
coloradosun.com

Littwin: Conservative Supreme Court justices are asking us to, please, stop calling them partisan hacks

You may have noticed that an unusual number of Supreme Court justices have taken to publicly defending themselves — my favorite is Amy Coney Barrett’s we’re-not-partisan-hacks defense — as credible, balls-and-strikes arbiters of American law, unswayed by politics or by the fact that Donald Trump had been unusually candid when saying he would appoint only justices he was sure would overturn Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Supreme Court Opens A Session Likely To Feature Controversial Rulings On Abortion Rights, Religious Liberties And Access To Handguns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first Monday in October is the traditional opening of the U.S. Supreme Court, and this session of the court could be one of the most controversial in years. The Supreme Court is the last word on judicial cases, which is why between 8,000 and 10,000 cases get appealed to the high court every year. But in recent years, the Supreme Court has cut back the number of cases it actually considers to about 60 to 70 cases, most of which are controversial and significant This is the first full term where six of the nine justices are appointed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WLFI.com

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville Law School...
CONGRESS & COURTS
News Channel Nebraska

Impeachment Fast Facts

Here's a look at the process of impeachment, a misconduct charge that leads to a trial to determine whether a public official is guilty of abuse of power or other offenses. A conviction leads to removal from office. Process in the United States. Article I of the Constitution gives the...
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

CNN

668K+
Followers
103K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy